Arsenal target Mykola Matviyenko valued at £30m by Shakhtar Donetsk

Mikel Arteta faced Mykola Matviyenko while a coach at Man City

Arsenal will have to pay £30m if they are to buy Ukrainian defender Mykola Matviyenko from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The player's agent says the clubs are in talks about a deal for the 23-year-old, who has 18 months left on his contract.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has faced Matviyenko twice this season in the Champions League when he was assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Arsenal want a centre-back this month and have been linked with Bournemouth's Nathan Ake and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

Arsenal would prefer a loan deal over a permanent move.

Ceballos keen to end Arsenal loan

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos is looking into the possibility of cutting his loan spell from Real Madrid short this month.

Dani Ceballos is yet to play under Arteta

Ceballos is on a season-long loan at the Emirates and wants regular football to try and force his way into Spain's Euro 2020 squad.

Reports in Spain claim Ceballos wants to go back to Madrid and find another club for the rest of the season.

Ceballos was injured in the Europa League game at Vitoria on November 6 but has not featured under Mikel Arteta since his return.

