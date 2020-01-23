Ref Watch: Arsenal's David Luiz correctly sent off against Chelsea, says Dermot Gallagher

David Luiz brings down Tammy Abraham and receives a straight red

David Luiz was correctly sent off according to the laws of the game in Arsenal's draw with Chelsea, says Dermot Gallagher in the latest edition of Ref Watch.

After another busy mid-week round of Premier League action, Dermot was on Sky Sports News for his review of the big decisions.

Read on for Dermot's verdict from the latest games...

INCIDENT: With the game at 0-0, the Gunners' chances were dealt a severe blow midway through the first half when Luiz was sent off after taking out Tammy Abraham when he was through on goal after Shkodran Mustafi's woeful backpass. The referee deemed it a deliberate attempt to stop a clear goalscoring opportunity, so awarded the penalty and dismissed the former Chelsea player.

DERMOT SAYS: It's a red card. It's very difficult to deem an upper body challenge as a genuine attempt to play the ball. If you push or lean into somebody you run that risk. If you go with your feet then it would have been easier to argue he'd gone for the ball. Stuart Attwell has done remarkably well as Mustafi is the covering player and it looks like he's got back to cover. But, at the point of contact, he's way off the line and Abraham would have rolled the ball into the net.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's draw with Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's draw with Arsenal in the Premier League

INCIDENT: During a frustrating performance from the hosts, the frustrations of Wilfried Zaha looked to have got the better of him when he petulantly poked James Ward-Prowse in the face after the half-time whistle. After a VAR review no action was taken.

Wilfried Zaha clashes with James Ward-Prowse

DERMOT SAYS: Any player that decides to do this takes a massive, massive risk. What the VAR have decided is that even though Zaha's finger looks to go in Ward-Prowse's eye, it doesn't, it goes on the side of his face. If you're doing that with so many cameras about you run a massive risk.

2:47 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Dean Henderson was in inspired form for the Blades but looked likely to be beaten when Riyad Mahrez danced his way through two challenges in the Blades box before Chris Basham's clumsy challenge sent him to the ground, but Gabriel Jesus' spot-kick was kept out. However, there were complaints from City's players and staff as Henderson was off his line when the kick was taken.

Dean Henderson saved the spot-kick - but should it have been retaken?

DERMOT SAYS: It's the wrong decision, but we accept that it's not a major problem. We shouldn't go overboard and say VAR should be checking it.

VAR isn't used on the positioning of the goalkeeper as it's up to the on-field referee. It's very difficult as Lee Mason has to watch the kicker to make sure it's not a double kick and the assistant is monitoring the goalkeeper. He had to decide whether there was significant movement. The goalkeeper can have one foot on the line or above the line - it's a difficult one. We've had 238 matches so far and this is the first one that's been highlighted so I would say it's not a big problem. This one could have been dealt differently but over the previous matches people have been quite happy about how this has been dealt with and the on-field decision has worked.

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Harvey Barnes slid the ball through for Ricardo Pereira, whose low shot appeared to be heading narrowly wide of the far post until Barnes' intervention saw him score his third goal in four games. He looked offside but the assistant kept his flag down, correctly, as VAR showed Barnes was onside.

Harvey Barnes stays onside from Ricardo's cross

DERMOT SAYS: This is brilliant from the assistant. He's onside as he's behind the ball. I think the assistant is really good here as the on-field call was goal before it was even checked. From the naked eye he looks offside but he's behind the ball.