Leicester 4-1 West Ham: Brendan Rodgers' side return to winning ways to boost top-four hopes

Leicester returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, boosting their top-four hopes with a 4-1 victory against West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers' side came into the game on the back of successive defeats in the Premier League, but there was no sign of a lack of confidence as the hosts roared into a two-goal lead in the first half, despite losing Jamie Vardy and Nampalys Mendy to injury.

West Ham showed signs of life in the second half and they were handed a lifeline when Mark Noble scored from the penalty spot after substitute Wilfred Ndidi brought down Sebastien Haller just inside the penalty area.

The Hammers severely tested Leicester's resolve as they searched for an equaliser, but Rodgers' men held firm and their class shone through in the end as Ayoze Perez's double in the final 10 minutes ended the challenge of David Moyes' side.

Victory sees Leicester, who moved eight points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea, consolidate third place in the league, while relegation-threatened West Ham stay 17th but level on points with Bournemouth and Watford in 18th and 19th respectively.

How Leicester returned to winning ways…

Despite dominating possession in the opening stages, Leicester struggled to create any clear-cut openings as West Ham kept their defensive shape.

Vardy shot straight at Darren Randolph, while Pereira sliced a half volley high and wide, but the pressure eventually told in the 23rd minute.

Barnes slid the ball through for Pereira, whose low shot appeared to be heading narrowly wide of the far post until the former's intervention saw him score his third goal in four games.

It wasn't all plain sailing for the hosts as first Mendy hobbled off in the 32nd minute, before Vardy followed suit 12 minutes later after initially trying to play on with a left hamstring problem.

Jamie Vardy leaves the pitch after picking up an injury

There was a hush around the King Power as the Premier League's top goalscorer headed straight down the tunnel, but they were soon on their feet again as their side's free-flowing football carved open the Hammers deep into added time.

Barnes played another inch-perfect ball into the path of Pereira, who let rip with a powerful strike from 15-yards for his third goal of the season.

Harvey Barnes celebrates his goal with Ricardo Pereira

There appeared no way back for the visitors until VAR concurred with referee David Coote's decision to award a 48th-minute penalty for a soft shoulder-to-shoulder challenge on Sebastian Haller from Wilfrid Ndidi, on as a sub for Mendy and after less than two weeks out after undergoing knee surgery.

It was left to Noble to send the 27th Premier League spot-kick of his career straight down the middle to hand Moyes' side a lifeline.

Team news Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers restored Ben Chilwell to his starting line-up for the clash with West Ham at the King Power Stadium. Chilwell and midfielder Hamza Choudhury were dropped from the squad for Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Burnley after missing a training session last week. There was still no place in the 18 for Choudhury, however, with Wilfred Ndidi preferred on the bench after recovering from a minor operation in under two weeks.



With Chilwell replacing Christian Fuchs in defence, Rodgers' only other change saw Youri Tielemans preferred in midfield to Dennis Praet.The Hammers showed one change from Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Everton, with Arthur Masuaka in for the benched Pablo Fornals.

Randolph then produced two fine saves, the second world-class, in denying first Perez after he had met a low right-wing cross from Ricardo, before tipping over from underneath his crossbar a dipping 22-yard curler from James Maddison.

Ten minutes from time though, Coote awarded his second penalty as Angelo Ogbonna clumsily bundled over Vardy replacement Kelechi Iheanacho, allowing Perez to emphatically slot home from the spot.

Two minutes from time Leicester put a flourish on the scoreline as Perez drilled home a stunning angled shot across Randolph from 16 yards for his seventh goal of the season.

Ayoze Perez celebrates scoring Leicester's third goal

Opta stats - Goals continue to flow for Leicester

Leicester have now scored 52 goals in the Premier League this season; their most after 24 games of a top-flight campaign since 1930-31 (52).

The Foxes picked up their eighth home victory in the Premier League this season - this is their most ever through the first 12 home games of a league campaign.

This was West Ham manager David Moyes' 50th Premier League away game against a side starting the day in the top four - the Scotsman has won just one of these 50 games (D15 L34), with that lone victory coming in December 2010 (Man City 1-2 Everton).

Since the start of October 2019, no team have gained fewer points (11) or lost more games (11) in the Premier League than West Ham.

What's next?

Leicester are in FA Cup action on Saturday when they travel to Brentford in the fourth round; kick-off 12.45pm. They then face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on January 28 (kick-off 7.45pm), live on Sky Sports Football, before facing Chelsea in the Premier League on February 1; kick-off 12.30pm.

A Villa vs Leicester Live on

West Ham are also in FA Cup fourth-round action. They face West Brom at the London Stadium on Saturday; kick-off 3pm. Their next Premier League fixture is on Wednesday, January 29 against Liverpool at the London Stadium; kick-off 7.45pm.