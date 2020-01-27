Dean Smith expects 'vibrant' atmosphere against Leicester City at Villa Park

Dean Smith is hoping home advantage can see Aston Villa reach their first League Cup final since 2010

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says he expects a "vibrant atmosphere" at Villa Park for the second leg of the Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final against Leicester.

Kelechi Iheanacho cancelled out Frederic Guilbert's first-half opener as the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at the King Power stadium earlier this month.

2:03 Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg between Leicester and Aston Villa Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg between Leicester and Aston Villa

With the deciding fixture in front of the Villa fans, Smith is hoping home advantage can help the players reach a first League Cup final since 2010.

"Home advantage is very important," said the Villa manager.

"I've been a spectator at a number of semi-final games at Villa Park and the atmosphere is vibrant.

A Villa vs Leicester Live on

"It can certainly help our players and draw the ball towards the goal, especially from the Holte End.

"We've given ourselves a great chance by getting a draw at Leicester. Home advantage can certainly help us."

Apart from long-term injuries to Tom Heaton and Wesley, Smith has a squad with a clean bill of health and a newly signed striker in Tanzania's Mbwana Samatta.

New signing Mbwana Samatta could make his debut for the club against Leicester

"We have a fully fit squad which is very rare," joked Smith.

"Keinan Davis is back in training and is available for selection. Samatta has trained all week so he's available as well.

"We have a strong squad for the match."