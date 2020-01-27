Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta says it's a dream to play in Premier League

Mbwana Samatta has joined Aston Villa on a four-and-a-half-year deal

New Aston Villa signing Mbwana Samatta says it was always a dream of his to play in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old signed for Villa on a four-and-a-half-year contract from Genk after the club made signing a striker a priority following the season-ending injury to Wesley.

Samatta, who scored 43 goals in 98 league appearances for the Belgian side, also spoke of his admiration for former Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor, who made over 300 appearances for the club.

"As a player, it was always my dream to play here," said Samatta.

"Since I was a kid I used to like watching Premier League games and one of the teams I used to watch was Aston Villa.

"I know many things about this club, the players that used to play here. I used to watch Gabriel Agbonlahor when he was here.

"It's a massive club for me."

Mbwana Samatta (right) battling with the Ivory Coasts' Kolo Toure whilst playing for Tanzania

After sealing his move from Genk, Samatta said he was proud to become the first Tanzanian player to play in the Premier League.

"For me it means a lot, we have never had one player in the Premier League," added the Tanzania captain.

"In Tanzania the people who love football, they always watch the Premier League there.

"Now they will be watching one of their own playing for Aston Villa. The club will have a lot of fans from Tanzania."