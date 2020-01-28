Jurgen Klopp 'lacks respect', says Shrewsbury fans

Jurgen Klopp has refused to play his first team in the FA Cup replay due to winter break commitments

Shrewsbury Town Official Supporters Club have accused Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool of showing a lack of respect towards the club and the FA Cup.

Klopp confirmed on Tuesday Liverpool's U23s will represent the first team in the replay, with their manager Neil Critchley in the dugout, as he was when the club fielded the same squad for their 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

On that occasion, Liverpool's senior squad were in Qatar preparing for the Club World Cup. This time, Klopp has insisted his first-team players will get the two-week break they had been promised by the Premier League.

A spokesman from the STFC told Sky Sports News it was not fair on the thousands of Shrewsbury fans who were looking forward to seeing Liverpool's players in the original fixture on Sunday, and in the replay at Anfield.

"It's disrespectful. The manager should attend all games. The Shrewsbury fans are bitterly disappointed."

They do agree, however, with Liverpool's decision to cut ticket prices for the replay, calling the prices "fair".

While they recognise Shrewsbury will not receive the same revenue they might have hoped for had tickets been at their usual price, they believe it could mean a larger turnout at Anfield than initially anticipated.

Jason Cummings celebrates scoring the first of his two goals against Liverpool

Should Shrewsbury beat Liverpool in the replay, they face a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the fifth round.

Many Liverpool fans on Twitter have already admitted defeat in the replay and wished Shrewsbury good luck against Chelsea.