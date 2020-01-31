Jarrod Bowen travelling for West Ham medical ahead of move from Hull

Jarrod Bowen has agreed personal terms with West Ham

Jarrod Bowen is travelling to London for a medical with West Ham ahead of a £20m move from Hull.

The two clubs agreed a deal overnight on Thursday and personal terms have already been agreed.

Crystal Palace - who were Bowen's initial preferred destination - are now concentrating on other targets.

The Eagles had been in talks to sign Bowen for a deal worth £16m plus add-ons, with Newcastle and a host of Championship clubs also interested.

Bowen is out of contract at the end of the season

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and opted to not to accept a contract offer from Hull earlier this month.

Bowen is the third top goalscorer in the Championship this season with 16 goals, two behind Brentford forward Ollie Watkins and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

