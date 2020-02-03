The Debate on Sky Sports: Paul Merson, Eni Aluko, Joleon Lescott among guests

The Debate is back on Sky Sports this week as more guests tackle the major talking points from another big weekend of football.

Our guests will dissect the latest round of fixtures and check the state of play at the top and bottom ends of the Premier League table, as well as assessing the Championship promotion race and the battle for Scottish Premiership glory.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle are among the top-flight sides in FA Cup fourth-round replay action this week, too; who will prevail?

Join Laura Woods, Geoff Shreeves and David Prutton - alongside a series of opinionated guests - for some late-night discussion on the hottest topics in the world of football.

The line-up...

Monday: Laura Woods, Paul Merson, Eni Aluko & Gary O'Neil - Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, 10pm

Tuesday: Geoff Shreeves, Danny Murphy & Matt Upson - Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, 10pm

Wednesday: Geoff Shreeves, Charlie Adam & Joleon Lescott - Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, 10pm

Thursday: David Prutton, Steve Sidwell & Lee Hendrie - Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, 10pm

Missed a Debate? Listen back here, as well finding all our other podcasts - including the Gary Neville Podcast, Transfer Talk, Goals on Sunday and Sunday Supplement...

All the ways to watch football on Sky Sports

Sky Sports subscribers can stream games via the Sky Sports app or the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can watch through NOW TV. A Sky Sports day pass is available for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99, or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps.