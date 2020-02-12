Bournemouth ask Premier League for referee Jonathan Moss investigation

Jonathan Moss showed Bournemouth 'zero respect', says Dan Gosling

Bournemouth have asked the Premier League to look into remarks allegedly made by referee Jonathan Moss during Sunday's defeat at Sheffield United, Sky Sports News has confirmed.

Dan Gosling called on Moss to "come out and apologise" in an interview with the Bournemouth Echo after allegedly showing the players "zero respect".

Bournemouth are yet to make an official complaint.

Gosling said: "The ref didn't help. Giving soft fouls away and little comments to two or three of the lads didn't help as well really. I thought it was very disrespectful what he was saying.

Dan Gosling was offended by Moss' remarks on Sunday

"It was just the little niggly ones and then the little sarky comments. The officials talk about respect at the start of the season and there was zero respect from Jon Moss on Sunday.

"I thought he was a disgrace. The comments that he made especially to me and one other player - talking about the relegation zone and 'you're still in the relegation zone', 'you're having one', 'your team's having one' this and that and it was very, very disrespectful."

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win against Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Asked if the alleged comments were made while the match was ongoing, Gosling added: "During the game, yeah. I think he should really come out and apologise because I thought he was a disgrace."

Bournemouth have asked the Premier League to listen to any recordings of the match officials, during the game, to establish whether the remarks are consistent with Gosling's version of events.

The PGMOL, which manages officials in the Premier League, has declined to comment.

The Football Association has yet to comment on whether it is looking into the claims.