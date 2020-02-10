Joshua King believed Manchester United transfer could have happened on Deadline Day

Joshua King joined Manchester United as a 16-year-old in 2009

Joshua King says part of him believed a transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester United could have taken place on Deadline Day.

United, who ended up bringing in Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua, were linked with a number of different strikers during January, including Norway international King.

King began his career at Manchester United in 2009 but left for Blackburn Rovers after failing to make a first-team appearance in four years.

United made an initial bid of £20m for King in January which was rejected by Bournemouth but then failed to return with a second offer, leaving the 28-year-old to cope with the disappointment of a failed Deadline Day move.

United ended up signing former Watford striker Odion Ighalo late on Deadline Day

"I have to be a little careful about what I am saying here," King told Norwegian outlet TV2. "A small part of me believed it could happen, and of course it was a bit emotional for me considering I had moved to England as a 16-year old to try and fulfil my dreams and to achieve my goals.

"I aimed to do so at Manchester United, and when it didn't happen I made a choice and left.

"And when you hear after all that, that you are linked with Manchester United and that there was an offer on the table, then of course the same feelings you had as a 16-year old come back to you."

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win against Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is convinced King will not be adversely affected by missing out on a return to Old Trafford.

King came on as a second-half substitute as Bournemouth lost 2-1 to Sheffield United on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Man Utd Live on

Odion Ighalo will not go on Manchester United's training camp in Spain over fears the coronavirus outbreak could lead to him being denied entry back into the UK.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw with Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw with Wolves in the Premier League

Striker Ighalo arrived in Manchester last week after joining United on loan until the end of the season from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on Deadline Day.

The coronavirus has claimed 722 lives and restrictions could be placed on travellers who have been in mainland China within the past fortnight.

Manchester United have made a formal complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) over The Sun newspaper's coverage of the attack on the house of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The complaint relates to the story 'Ed Devils: Man Utd fans throw flares at Ed Woodward's house in shocking scenes as anti-board protests continue to escalate' which United say was carried online and also on the back page of the newspaper on January 29.

"The club believes that The Sun newspaper had received advance notice of the intended attack, which included criminal damage and intent to intimidate, and that the journalist was present as it happened. The quality of the images accompanying the story indicate that a photographer was also present," read the statement.

Manchester United's next game is a trip to Chelsea on Monday Night Football on February 17, live on Sky Sports.