David Beckham visits Clevedon Town to watch son Romeo in friendly

David Beckham was pictured with the Clevedon Town U18 side on Wednesday night. Picture: Clevedon Town AFC/Dave Carey

David Beckham put his preparations for Inter Miami's MLS debut on hold to make a surprise visit to Somerset club Clevedon Town on Wednesday night.

The former Manchester United and England star was cheering on his 17-year-old son Romeo from the stands as he played in a friendly against the U18 side.

It ended in a 5-3 win for the home side, and Beckham posed for a team picture with the winning team at the end of the match, as documented by their own Twitter account.

"David Beckham it was an absolute pleasure having you watch our U18s tonight," the caption read.

David Beckham it was an absolute pleasure having you watch our U18s tonight. The boys were made over you took the time for a photo. Massive thanks to Millfield for the friendly and all the best guys ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/r6IipSqgjC — Clevedon Town AFC (@ClevedonTownFC) February 12, 2020

"The boys were made over you took the time for a photo. Massive thanks to Millfield for the friendly and all the best guys."

Beckham has spent time in the US over the past months as his newly-established club Inter Miami prepares for its debut season in the MLS.

The 44-year-old, who is also co-owner of League Two side Salford City along with former United team-mates such as Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers, founded the Florida club in 2018 after having been awarded the league's 25th franchise.

Nice to see David Beckham here tonight @ClevedonTownFC watching his son Romeo playing for Millfield school 👏👏 and he is good. https://t.co/wKv7nFPLwX — Brian Tinnion (@tinnion_brian) February 12, 2020

The MLS season gets underway on February 29th, and Inter Miami are set to kick off their campaign with a trip to Los Angeles FC on March 1.

The Herons will welcome Beckham's former club LA Galaxy at the Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on March 14 in the first game at their newly-built home ground.

Diego Alonso's side will play for the first time in a friendly against Philadelphia Union in St Petersburg on Saturday.