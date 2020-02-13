Premier League referees Andy Madley and David Coote fail FIFA fitness test

Premier League referee Andy Madley failed the fitness test

Premier League referees Andy Madley and David Coote failed fitness tests to remain members of the FIFA international list, Sky Sports News has confirmed.

The Daily Mail reported that the pair attended a training camp in Majorca recently but did not meet the physical standard required to proceed.

David Coote also attended the training camp in Majorca

Sky Sports News has been told that the reason for their failed tests was due to illness.

Madley and Coote remain on FIFA's list of elite referees and will now retake their tests.

Coote refereed Everton's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Madley's last Premier League appointment also involved Palace, in their 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield United the previous weekend.