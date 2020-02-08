Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace: Toffees maintain hopes of European football

Richarlison celebrates putting Everton 2-1 up against Crystal Palace

Everton's recent good form continued as they overcame struggling Crystal Palace 3-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime to move up to seventh in the Premier League.

Bernard opened the scoring after just 18 minutes with a well-struck volley, the Brazilian's third goal of the season on his 50th league appearance for Everton.

However, despite dominating the first half, Palace drew level six minutes after half-time thanks to Christian Benteke's first top-flight goal since last April, only for Richarlison to fire the hosts back in front just before the hour-mark.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (6), Coleman (7), Keane (6), Mina (6), Digne (6), Schneiderlin (6), Walcott (6), Sigurdsson (6), Bernard (7), Richarlison (8), Calvert-Lewin (7).



Subs: Sidibe (6), Davies (5), Holgate (n/a).



Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Ward (5), Tomkins (5), Cahill (5), Van Aanholt (5), Ayew (5), McCarthy (5), Milivojevic (5), McArthur (5), Zaha (5), Benteke (6).



Subs: Dann (5), Kouyate (5), Meyer (5).



Man of the Match: Richarlison

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's late header confirmed Everton's victory, the striker's sixth goal in eight appearances under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

As a result, Everton move up to seventh in the table, while Roy Hodgson's team stay 14th, but after just one win in their last 11 games, the Eagles are just six points from safety having now played a match more than their relegation rivals.

⚽ Dominic Calvert-Lewin – PL goals by permanent @Everton managers:

1 in 20 apps (Koeman)

3 in 18 apps (Allardyce)

9 in 48 apps (Silva)

6 in 8 apps (Ancelotti)#EVECRY pic.twitter.com/dRrcV7oVGw — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 8, 2020

How Everton jumped up to seventh

Everton came into the game on the back of just one defeat in their previous 10 matches, form that had seen Ancelotti's side surge up the table, and that was borne out in their early dominance.

Lucas Digne tested Vicente Guaita with a third-minute free kick and while Patrick van Aanholt did see his deflected drive hit the outside of the post, the home side soon found themselves ahead.

Theo Walcott showed quick feet to skip past Van Aanholt's attentions on the right, before whipping in an inviting ball that the unmarked Bernard swept past Guaita with a cushioned timed volley.

Against the run of play, however, the visitors levelled matters when Benteke collected Wilfried Zaha's through-ball and somehow fired a shot through Jordan Pickford to end a barren 18-match scoreless run in the league. It is not a goal the England goalkeeper will look back on with any fondness though.

⚽ Christian Benteke has scored his:

📌 1st goal in 18 PL apps since April 2019

📌 2nd goal in 35 PL apps since May 2018

📌 6th PL goal v Everton – only scored more v Sunderland (7)#EVECRY pic.twitter.com/qeyJR7TkVW — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 8, 2020

Not that the scores stayed level for long, with the hosts retaking the lead seven minutes later after a piece of individual brilliance from Richarlison, the Brazil forward's 11th goal of the campaign.

Team news Carlo Ancelotti made four changes after Everton’s dramatic win at Watford. Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane returned in defence, while Morgan Schneiderlin and Bernard were recalled into midfield.



Meanwhile, Palace were unchanged following their defeat at home to Sheffield United last time out.

And despite Benteke hitting a post with a close-range header, Everton sealed the win with Calvert-Lewin's 88th-minute header, the 22-year-old's 13th goal of the season maintaining his side's hopes of European football next season with the Toffees now sitting just a point off Tottenham in fifth.

Opta stats

Only Liverpool (24) have won more Premier League points than Everton (17) since Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge of the Toffees in December

Crystal Palace are without a clean sheet in 10 Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition. However, this was just the second time the Eagles have conceded 3+ goals in a Premier League match this season (also 0-4 vs Spurs in September 2019)

Crystal Palace named their oldest ever starting XI in the Premier League (30y 101d). None of the last 18 occasions a team has named a side with an average age of 30+ years in the competition has won (D3 L15), with Man City against Southampton in April 2017 the last such victory

Everton's Theo Walcott has as many goal involvements in his last two Premier League games (1 goal, 1 assist) as he did in his previous 20 in the competition (also 1 goal, 1 assist).

What's next?

Everton face Arsenal at the Emirates - a match you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League - although not till Sunday February 23 after their midseason break.

Meanwhile, Palace take on Newcastle at Selhurst Park, with the Eagles having to wait until Saturday February 22 for their next league outing.