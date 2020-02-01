Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United: Vicente Guaita own-goal gifts Blades win
Report and highlights as Crystal Palace extend their winless run to seven games in all competitions
By Charlotte Marsh at Selhurst Park
Last Updated: 01/02/20 5:26pm
A bizarre Vicente Guaita own-goal gifted Sheffield United a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace, ending the Blades' winless away run in the Premier League.
Sheffield United had barely had a shot when Guaita spilled a save from a corner, dropping the ball over his own line in an error that ultimately decided the game and ended the Blades' three-game run without a victory in top-flight away games.
But it was a miracle that both teams ended with 11 men each. George Baldock was lucky to escape a second yellow card in the first period after tussling with Wilfried Zaha throughout the half before Joel Ward had a red card rescinded after a crunching tackle on Enda Stevens.
The win catapults Sheffield United into fifth, although Wolves and Man Utd just behind play live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm, while Crystal Palace - who are now winless in seven games in all competitions - drop two places into 13th.
More to follow...