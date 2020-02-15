Storm Dennis: Rangers and Motherwell's Scottish Premiership matches postponed

Storm Dennis is presenting issues at games in Scotland

Rangers' match against Livingston at Ibrox is among two Scottish Premiership games postponed due to a waterlogged pitch amid Storm Dennis.

A pitch inspection at 12.30pm on Saturday led to the game being called off, with the surface being deemed unplayable.

Rangers, who lost at Kilmarnock in midweek, were hoping to cut Celtic's lead at the top of the table to seven points with a win over Livingston, but the contest was cancelled just before 1pm.

Rangers tweeted: "GAME OFF: Today's @SPFL match against @LiviFCOfficial has been postponed due to the weather conditions. A new date will be announced in due course."

The Ibrox pitch surface failed a 12.30pm inspection on Saturday

Winds of up to 70mph and up to a month's rainfall have been forecast for Saturday and, coming off the back of last week's Storm Ciara, it is presenting issues for clubs and events up and down the country.

The inclement weather also led to the postponement of Motherwell's scheduled home game against St Mirren at Fir Park.

After their own 12.30pm pitch inspection, it was decided the game should be postponed with the worsening forecast taken into account.

The wet weather also had an impact at Fir Park

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows told the club's official website: "We tried everything possible to get the game on.

"Unfortunately we have suffered from exceptional rainfall throughout the week, and in particular overnight into Saturday which has continued right through into the day.

"That rainfall is also forecast to continue throughout the time the match was due to be played.

"This is the first postponement we have suffered due to the pitch in over five years.

"Our groundsman and his staff do an incredible job and have done everything within their power to try and mitigate the need for this match to be called off."

Ayr United against Greenock Morton in the Championship and Brechin City's fixture v Annan Athletic in League Two were called off earlier on Saturday.