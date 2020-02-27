The Debate: VAR, concussion, offside and more on IFAB agenda, explains Bryan Swanson

VAR has proven a controversial topic since its introduction in the Premier League this season - but many other things will be discussed by the IFAB board this weekend

Tune into The Debate tonight as Bryan Swanson runs us through the agenda of the big meeting of football's law makers this weekend.

IFAB - the International Football Association Board in full - is the main arbiter in creating and updating the laws of the game, and its latest annual gathering will take place in Belfast on Saturday.

Swanson will be a special guest on tonight's edition of The Debate, from 10pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, to run you through what will be on the agenda this weekend.

In recent years, IFAB's changes have included the addition of a new handball law to rule out any goal if the ball comes into contact with an attacking player's arms in the build-up, the ability to take a goal-kick to another player inside the penalty area, and the infamous addition of VAR.

In the build-up to the latest meeting, which will be attended by members of the four British football associations (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) and FIFA, Arsene Wenger has suggested alterations to the offside law to stem controversy over its implementation under VAR, while a number of other issues, surrounding refereeing and other issues, are set to be discussed.

What would you like to see changed in the Laws of the Game ahead of next season? From offsides, to pitchside monitors, to handball and more.