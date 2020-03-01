Troy Deeney says Tyson Fury inspired Watford's Liverpool win

Troy Deeney scored one of Watford's three goals against Liverpool

Troy Deeney has revealed Tyson Fury inspired Watford's own heavyweight victory after they ended Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League season on Saturday night.

Ismaila Sarr's double and Deeney's goal saw Watford win 3-0 and inflicted the first defeat on champions-in-waiting Liverpool since January 2019.

Deeney said the Watford players had taken a leaf out of Fury's book when deciding to attack Liverpool, after the British boxer having beaten Deontay Wilder for the WBC world heavyweight title in Las Vegas the previous weekend.

"We took heed from Tyson Fury," Deeney said.

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder to win the WBC heavyweight title

"We thought we're going to go on the front foot and have it out with them. We were good and they were a little bit off.

"Let's not act like they were at their best. We took our chances and I don't know what more to say. I don't want to be disrespectful to them."

The 31-year-old hit his sixth goal of the season after Trent Alexander-Arnold had gifted possession to Sarr but admitted ending Liverpool's run will count for nothing if they fail to survive in the Premier League.

2:53 Highlights from Watford's win over Liverpool in the Premier League Highlights from Watford's win over Liverpool in the Premier League

"It's three points," he said.

"We don't get an extra point for beating Liverpool or (look at it as though) now we're out of the bottom three, that's it, we're done."

"There's 10 games and we've got to graft away. It is what it is. I won't look at this game in two months' time if we're relegated and go, 'Oh, remember that game against Liverpool'."

Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League season came to a grinding halt as they were deservedly beaten by struggling Watford at Vicarage Road.

What went wrong for Liverpool and how did Nigel Pearson mastermind the result of the Premier League season?

Read analysis here

5:00 Nigel Pearson says his players were outstanding in their 3-0 win over Liverpool but says his side have to produce like that each week to escape the relegation scrap Nigel Pearson says his players were outstanding in their 3-0 win over Liverpool but says his side have to produce like that each week to escape the relegation scrap

Gerard Deulofeu is likely to miss the remainder of the season after scans confirmed the Watford winger suffered an ACL injury in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Liverpool.

Deulofeu required extensive treatment on the pitch after landing awkwardly midway through the first half as he attempted to dispossess Virgil van Dijk, who captained Liverpool at Vicarage Road.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Sunday lunchtime, Watford boss Nigel Pearson said he does not expect the Spaniard to play any further part in the Hornets' battle for Premier League survival.

"Unfortunately for us the scan results really show he is probably going to be out for the rest of the season," Pearson said.