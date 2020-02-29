Watford 3-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's side suffer first Premier League defeat of the season

Watford caused a monumental upset after becoming the first team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League this season with Ismaila Sarr's second-half double helping to condemn the league leaders to a stunning 3-0 loss at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Sarr nipped in to break the deadlock after 54 minutes, before then racing through to double the Hornets' lead six minutes later.

Watford captain Troy Deeney rounded off the incredible scoreline after taking advantage of yet more sluggish defending from the visitors with 18 minutes left to play.

Nigel Pearson's side move out of the relegation zone thanks to a first league win since December 28, while Liverpool remain 22 points ahead of Manchester City, albeit having now played a game more than the champions, after seeing their 44-game unbeaten league run come to an end in spectacular style.

Player ratings Watford: Foster (7), Femenia (7), Masina (7), Cathcart (7), Kabasele (7), Hughes (8), Capoue (7), Doucoure (8), Sarr (9), Deulofeu (8), Deeney (8)



Subs: Chalobah (6), Pussetto (6), Pereyra (6)



Liverpool: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (6), Robertson (6), Lovren (4), Van Dijk (6), Fabinho (6), Wijnaldum (6), Oxlade-Chamberlain (6), Mane (6), Salah (6), Firmino (6)



Subs: Minamino (6), Lallana (6), Origi (6)



Man of the match: Ismaila Sarr

How Watford stunned Liverpool

Liverpool arrived in Hertfordshire needing just four more wins to claim a first top-flight title in 30 years, not that you would have known it from the opening 45 minutes.

The visitors produced a strangely laboured and disjointed display before the break as Watford - who started the match a massive 55 points behind the league leaders - harried them into distraction.

The returning Dejan Lovren - in for injured centre-back Joe Gomez for his first league start since December 7 - in particular looked rusty at the heart of the back-line in the first half, with Watford unfortunate not to be ahead at half-time.

Gerard Deulofeu curled one early effort inches over the bar, while minutes later Abdoulaye Doucoure had his close-range effort crucially blocked by Virgil van Dijk as the home team looked to get after their opponents.

It was Deulofeu who was causing Liverpool's defence most problems, that is until the Spanish forward came off worse after a clash with Van Dijk just past the half-hour mark that resulted in the influential player being stretchered off.

Watford came desperately close to taking the lead in first-half stoppage time after a scramble in the box saw Alisson spill the ball straight at the feet of Deeney, only for the Brazilian to make amends by reacting smartly to then block the striker's close-range effort.

Those first-half misses were not to matter, however, as Watford continued their dominance after the interval, deservedly opening the scoring nine minutes into the second half.

Lovren allowed a long throw to bounce in the box without realising Doucoure was behind him, with the midfielder then squaring for Sarr to convert from close range and the forward soon had a second.

Team news Watford made two changes from the 3-0 loss at Man Utd last weekend, with Ismaila Sarr and Kiko Femenia starting in place of the benched Craig Dawson and Roberto Pereyra.



Meanwhile, Liverpool also made two alterations from the side that beat West Ham 3-2 on Monday, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain coming in for the injured Naby Keita (hip) in midfield, while Dejan Lovren replaced the injured Joe Gomez at the back.

Again there will be question marks over the Liverpool defence as Sarr latched on to Deeney's pass and raced clean through on goal, before keeping his cool to dink the ball over the advancing Alisson.

It was fitting that it was Deeney who added the icing on the cake after 72 minutes as Sarr intercepted Trent Alexander-Arnold's back pass, before squaring for his skipper to chip the ball into the unguarded net.

Opta stats

Watford are the first side to beat Liverpool in the Premier League since Manchester City in January 2019, ending the joint-longest winning streak (18) and the second longest unbeaten run (44) in English top-flight history

Liverpool's 0-3 loss was the biggest margin of defeat for a side starting the day top of the Premier League since November 2015 (Man City 1-4 Liverpool)

Watford's victory over Liverpool today was the biggest over a side starting the day top of the top-flight table by a team in the relegation zone since Leicester beat Manchester United 3-0 on November 23rd 1985

Watford secured their first top-flight victory against a side starting the day top of the table since the final day of the 1982-83 season, also beating Liverpool that day (2-1)

Liverpool failed to score in a Premier League game for the first time since March 2019 (0-0 v Everton), ending a run of scoring in 36 consecutive league games

Liverpool have fallen behind in both of their last two league games, having not trailed in any of the previous 15 before this

Liverpool have conceded 2+ goals in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2016 conceding as many goals in their last two league games (5) as they had in their previous 14

Watford's Ismaila Sarr is the first player to score a Premier League brace against Liverpool since Marcus Rashford did so for Manchester United in March 2018.

Watford boss Nigel Pearson is the first English manager to win a Premier League game against Liverpool since

What's next?

Watford face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the league a week on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, Liverpool take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night, before then hosting struggling Bournemouth at Anfield next Saturday lunch time.