Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions.

Charlie Nicholas returns with more Premier League predictions as the battle for the top four and Europa League spots continue.

Burnley vs Tottenham - Saturday Night Football, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Tottenham FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Tottenham

Tottenham's priority right now is to try and get a result and to try and defend. It means the reputation of Jose Mourinho is in jeopardy as this is what he was brought in to do - it's what he's famous for. His team don't know how to defend, and he was once the master of the art.

Burnley vs Tottenham Live on

Have Spurs got the fight and togetherness? I can't see it. Every team gets injuries, and they've got far more options than most clubs. If Arsenal and Everton are in with a chance of the top four, then we can't discount Burnley who are a point above them.

I don't think they have enough goals from different areas, but they're a solid side who have regrouped. Tottenham are in meltdown and I think Burnley will take no prisoners in this.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Everton - Super Sunday, Kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's draw with Chelsea FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's draw with Chelsea

I've done a lot of Everton under Carlo Ancelotti and he's done a very good job, but there are times when his side haven't actually played very well. I recall a game I covered at West Ham and in the late win over Watford where I felt they were slightly fortunate. They didn't deserve it, but he's got Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring goals.

Chelsea vs Everton Live on

Everton are unpredictable as they've still got problems at the back, but Chelsea at home are so inconsistent. They sometimes seem to run out of legs. The sufferance that youngsters always bring is that after the great adrenaline in the early part of the season, they then feel the stress and the strain when results don't go so well.

Olivier Giroud has come into the team and been excellent, but they're still too risky at the back. I wouldn't be at all surprised if Everton went and got something out of this game.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United vs Manchester City - Super Sunday, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Listen: Manchester derby podcast: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

It's a proper Super Sunday. Manchester City aren't going for the title but they know the potential ramifications of losing this one with Liverpool coming to town in a few weeks.

Manchester United have beaten City at the Etihad already twice this season, but in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Old Trafford, it was City who picked them off.

Man Utd vs Man City Live on

The demands of United fans dictate that they won't be parking the bus, but to go head to head with them on their own patch. This suits City.

Having got their first trophy of the season, I imagine Pep Guardiola will have his strongest side out. United have been better defensively and are a counter-attacking side, but I still think City will pick them off with Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, provided he's fit.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester City vs Aston Villa - Monday Night Football, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

2:21 Highlights of the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City Highlights of the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City

Leicester have really been struggling. Their free-flowing football has gone and their energy levels have dropped. They've still got a lovely cushion of five points on Chelsea in fourth, but these are the type of games where they must look at against Aston Villa, second from bottom, and say they must be beating them.

Villa, to their credit, had a go in the Carabao Cup final. They weren't good enough early on but they fought back. Mbwana Samatta getting another goal should be a boost for them, but their defence makes too many mistakes.

Leicester vs A Villa Live on

Pepe Reina has to come back and show his experience but I can't really see Villa getting anything from this game. Leicester look at this and must surely think a win here and they're pretty much there in the Champions League places.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Saturday, kick-off 12.30pm

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's win over Liverpool FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's win over Liverpool

Everybody's in a bit of a lull at Liverpool, and I don't know why. The defeat at Watford was a sore one, but it felt like a bit of a dangerous game anyway. We're seeing mentally now how the whole process of going after a first league title in 30 years is taking its toll on the fans and the players.

Bournemouth are not a team who park the bus; they're not a team who can get that balance right, and that's why they're in trouble. But recently, they've been back to their old selves.

2:35 We look ahead to some of the key stats ahead of matchweek 29 in the Premier League as we look ahead to the Manchester Derby, whilst Liverpool try to get back to winning ways. We look ahead to some of the key stats ahead of matchweek 29 in the Premier League as we look ahead to the Manchester Derby, whilst Liverpool try to get back to winning ways.

They've got inconsistent defenders but they're slightly dangerous. For Liverpool it's now about getting the job done. It's all about getting the three points.

This is one where I think they'll take a little bit of anger into the game, and for that reason I think it'll be a comfortable afternoon for Liverpool.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs West Ham, Saturday, kick off 3pm

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Southampton FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Southampton

West Ham had a wonderful result last week and I'm pleased for David Moyes. There's been slow improvement for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta and I like his authority.

I'm excited about the progress of the youngsters, and for the first time in a while I feel there's a genuine hope for those coming through. Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah all have really strong Arsenal futures.

West Ham will be a handful and Michail Antonio seems the best solution for them at present with his pace and power, but I still feel there's a vulnerability about their defence. I think it's going to be a busy day for Lukasz Fabianski back at his old club.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace vs Watford, Saturday, kick-off 3pm

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Brighton FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Brighton

I don't now see any danger for Palace, and I feel 39 points will be enough to stay up this year.

We know they don't score too many goals, while Watford on the other hand do. I know Gerard Deulofeu is now out for the rest of the season, but we could see the quality of Ismaila Sarr against Liverpool while Roberto Pereyra drifts in and out.

They have a really good balanced side, but I think they have more strengths than most and should be a mid-table team. I see this as the type of game where the drive that Watford have will get them over the line.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United vs Norwich City, Saturday, kick-off 3pm

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's win over Leicester FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's win over Leicester

Norwich are making a fight of it, they've not given up. They've been true to their word and they're still giving it a go. The win over Leicester has given them a little bit of hope, but they need to get Teemu Pukki back in the goals. I still think they're gone and can't see how they can make up the ground.

Sheffield United have had a fabulous season but still don't score a lot of goals themselves. People were talking about the top four not long ago and they're still in with a chance. I do expect their drive and their freshness will get them the three points.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Southampton vs Newcastle, Saturday, kick-off 3pm

2:23 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Burnley FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Burnley

Both of these teams have impressed me in different ways. Southampton's away form has generally been very good and Ralph Hasenhuttl has turned them around since the Leicester defeat in October. We applaud the form of Danny Ings this season, and it was a surprise that he was left out from the start against West Ham last weekend.

I don't think that's going to happen again here, but Southampton's home form is pretty dismal. They don't know how to break teams down, and Newcastle will be organised and well-drilled.

I don't see either team in relegation trouble although at the moment, they'll still feel it. I can't separate them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Wolves vs Brighton, Saturday, kick-off 3pm

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Tottenham FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Tottenham

Brighton are a lovely football team but they're in free fall. They're really having a struggle at the moment. Graham Potter is perhaps looking to see if he has variety of play within his group, and I think the answer is 'no'. For that reason, they're in serious danger now.

On the other hand, I've tipped Wolves to make up the top four. There's an inconsistency about the other teams in contention, and even though Wolves are a dark horse for the Europa League and they've not got the biggest group of players, I think they've got real quality.

These are the type of games in the past they've struggled with, breaking teams down, but Brighton are now quite open.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)