Charlie's European predictions: Man Utd, Rangers, Wolves in action

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Champions League and Europa League predictions.

LASK have a good reputation, which is only building. They are a fairly decent side. Again on Saturday, we were talking about Manchester United and whether they had turned a corner. They were vulnerable but Manchester City were so bad, even having so much possession.

They are still a side better suited to being a counter-attacking team. United have competition for places, their defence has improved and there is more momentum building. they have had a kind draw, but it will not be a walk in the park. It will be a score draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Olympiakos are unpredictable but they were decent at home to Arsenal for around 45 minutes. Arsenal were so poor at home, but credit to them they kept going and nicked a goal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should have scored to put them out.

Olympiakos do not travel well but they are physical and at home they will try to rough up the front three of Wolves. It was a disappointing afternoon for Wolves against Brighton, but they have their eyes set on this, so again I think they could and should get something.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Bayer Leverkusen are the favourites to go through. As much as Rangers have been a disaster in the Scottish Premiership, people have forgotten how well they have done in this competition.

They put out Braga, while picking up famous results against Porto and Feyenoord, who are all top sides. They have had a torrid run domestically, but there is no doubt that Steven Gerrard has done some wonderful stuff at Rangers. They have the Old Firm on Sunday but Rangers have to be all-in for the Europa League.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Alfredo Morelos

I do not fancy Rangers to go through in this tie, but they will get something in Glasgow. The lack of form from Alfredo Morelos has been pretty dramatic. He looks unfit and he looks as if he does not care.

But his reputation in the Europa League will matter to him. Decent clubs will want to watch him play against a very good side, and this is the perfect opportunity for him to turn up.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)