Coronavirus: SPFL fixtures postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

SPFL fixtures this weekend will go ahead as planned despite coronavirus concerns

The Scottish FA and SPFL have postponed all domestic professional and grassroots fixtures in Scotland "until further notice".

On Friday, the Scottish FA board announced it had made the decision "in the interests of the health and safety of players, match officials, staff, supporters and the general public".

Friday night's Motherwell vs Aberdeen game on Friday is the first to fall, as well as the Scottish Championship fixture between Queen of the South and Ayr United. This weekend's fixtures and those from next midweek have all been confirmed as postponed.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive, said: "Since the guidance outlined by governments last night we have been engaged in extensive dialogue to clarify the position and implications of that guidance for Scottish football.

"Today's announcement is made in the interests of public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, and staff across the game. This is of paramount importance as the country enters the 'delay' phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is also why the Scottish FA is compelled to ensure that the suspension is cascaded through the non-professional and grassroots games until further notice."

Neil Doncaster, the chief executive of the Scottish Premiership, added: "As everyone knows, this is a fast-moving and unprecedented situation for the entire country.

"We have been in intensive and detailed discussions since last night and have also been taking on board the experience of our counterparts in England and across Europe. As a result, the board of the SPFL has agreed this morning that all league fixtures this weekend and next midweek will be postponed until further notice.

"The health and safety of fans, players and officials is absolutely paramount. We have not yet had any confirmed cases of Coronavirus amongst players in Scotland, but, given the nature of this outbreak, it seems only a matter of time.

"We realise that many people will be bitterly disappointed, and we would obviously prefer to be in a position where we can continue as normal, but that's neither realistic nor possible."

