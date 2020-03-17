Leyton Orient spark 128-team FIFA 20 tournament amid football suspension

Andros Townsend will represent Crystal Palace in the mass FIFA 20 game

Manchester City, Ajax, Roma and Sydney FC are among an international array of football clubs to have signed up for an impromptu mass FIFA 20 tournament organised by Leyton Orient.

As football was widely halted over the weekend due to the coronavirus outbreak, several clubs' social media accounts offered their own imaginative ways of filling the inevitable void from the sport, including Connect Four games.

On Sunday evening, League Two side Leyton Orient challenged 63 other teams to join them in a knock-out FIFA 20 tournament - but an overwhelming response has led that to expand to a 128-club field, called #UltimateQuaranTeam.

Each club will choose a representative - whether it be a first-team player or a club fan - for their team and will play as their side on FIFA.

🚨 SAY HELLO TO YOUR CONTENDERS!



Here is the full list of 128 teams competing in the #UltimateQuaranTeam Cup!



Represented:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇹🇷🇺🇸🇫🇷🇳🇱🇬🇷🇦🇺 🇦🇹🇵🇹🇪🇸🇮🇹 🇩🇰 🇧🇪



The draw will take place on *Wednesday* now - more info to follow.



Who's do you make as the favourite then? 🤔



👇 pic.twitter.com/FYX78hMm2P — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) March 16, 2020

Most teams are yet to reveal who their representative will be, but Crystal Palace have confirmed that winger Andros Townsend will play for them.

In total, 16 different countries are represented, with the potential for a cross-continent 'Orlando clash' between South African side Orlando Pirates and MLS outfit Orlando City.

The draw, originally planned for Tuesday, has been pushed back to Wednesday and will be streamed live, while the Orient Twitter account even asked Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods to host it.