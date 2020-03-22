Liverpool stewards to offer help at supermarkets, says CEO Peter Moore

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore says the club's stewards are ready to help supermarkets on Merseyside

Liverpool stewards are ready to volunteer at supermarkets in a bid to help crowd control and support the elderly, says the club's chief executive officer Peter Moore.

Stores across the country have reported an increase in demand for products and seen long queues, while a number of branches have introduced restrictions to prevent panic buying during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Message to supermarket managers here on Merseyside. Our stadium stewards here @LFC are offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm taking their groceries to their cars, etc," Moore said on Twitter.

"They are truly the best in the business and would be delighted to help in whatever way you would deem appropriate (and safe) on your premises."

Message to supermarket managers here on Merseyside. Our stadium stewards here @LFC are offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm taking their groceries to their cars, etc. 1/2 — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) March 22, 2020

They are truly the best in the business and would be delighted to help in whatever way you would deem appropriate (and safe) on your premises. Please DM me so that I can put you in contact. #YNWA 2/2 — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) March 22, 2020

Moore also added that he would be happy to put shops in touch with stadium staff who are willing to be temporarily re-deployed.

It is the latest goodwill gesture from those within football willing to offer their help, services and finances to assist others.

Paul Pogba launched a birthday fundraiser in which he promised to double donations if his £27,000 target was reached, while a host of football clubs have offered to support foodbanks and more vulnerable supporters.

Non-league Stockport County donated £75,000 to help support their local NHS trust.