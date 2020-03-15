Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder sets up coronavirus fundraiser

Paul Pogba has pledged to play his part and raise funds to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba has pledged financial aid to Unicef in a bid to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Pogba, who turned 27 on Sunday, has promised to double the amount raised if he reaches his fund target of £27,000.

Donations, which will go towards supporting children affected by the outbreak, had already reached £2,000 within a few hours of its launch.

"It's my birthday and I'm always grateful that me, my family and friends are healthy," Pogba wrote on his Instagram page.

"Nonetheless, not everybody is in good health right now. The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the health and lives of many, including children.

"The impact of a large-scale outbreak, especially on poor and vulnerable children, can be immense."

Pogba hopes if he reaches his target it will be able to reinforce the charity's efforts to tackle the coronavirus by increasing the numbers of disposable gloves for health workers, as well as surgical masks and vented goggles.

He added: "Unicef is helping prevent the spread of coronavirus by supplying vital medical supplies, consulting with communities and implementing prevention campaigns.

"It is a priority to stop the spread of this new virus, and the misinformation that's spreading alongside it.

"At times like this we need to come together."

