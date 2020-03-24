Tyson Fury and Alisson among sports stars backing PM's 'stay at home' plea

Alisson has backed the Prime Minister's message to the nation

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, and Sky Sports football experts Gary Neville and Roy Keane are among those who have backed the Prime Minister’s call to stay indoors to help reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Boris Johnson addressed the British people on Monday night to announce a tough lockdown to tackle coronavirus, warning people to stay at home or face a fine.

That message has been endorsed by leading figures from the world of sport, who have urged the public to adhere to the Prime Minister's instructions.

"In my case, I'm not able to be together with my team-mates to do what I love, my passion," said Alisson.

"I was made to play football and now because of these tough times we are not able to do that, to bring happiness to the people through football. But we also understand that it's necessary to stay home. We understand also that health comes first in this moment.

"It's time, like in football to show teamwork. Everybody doing their own job that includes being safe, staying home and following the advice."

Gary Neville highlighted the importance of football to much of the British public and looked forward to the day when football matches become part of day-to-day life once again.

"I don't think we should shy away from the fact of how important football is in this country and how desperate we all are for it to return but we now that it can't return at this moment in time," he said.

"It's inconceivable that football's going to be played for the next few months. At this moment in time it's important that everybody stays home and everybody stays as healthy as they possibly can.

"But we should still think about that day when it returns because it'll be a joyous day when everybody can feel free again. We'll value our freedom a lot more I think after these next few weeks and months."

Former Manchester United midfielder Keane, who was a guest on MNF Retro, echoed the sentiments of his former Manchester United team-mate.

Keane said: "It just has to go on the back-burner for a few months and hopefully this will pass and we get back watching the game and loving the game.

"I'm certain I would've struggled when I was a player. Obviously I'm missing it dreadfully now but that's from the outside looking in, so it must be difficult for players out there.

"We have to look at the bigger picture. People's health is at stake, people are dying and it's a difficult time for everyone but hopefully it'll pass and we get through it."

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury has posted an Instagram message urging people to stay indoors, as per the government's instructions.

"I'd just like to say I hope everybody's keeping well and staying safe and staying indoors," he said.

"After listening to what the Prime Minister said I took it seriously, as should you. Let's fight this virus together as a nation, as a family, as a team and do the best we can to get through the virus.

"Stay indoors. It's very, very important - listen to Boris. Stay indoors!"