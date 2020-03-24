Manchester United's David de Gea and Peter Schmeichel among 'keepers in awe of kid practising in isolation

David de Gea was among those who congratulated the young goalkeeper on his efforts in isolation

Manchester United's David de Gea and ex-stopper Peter Schmeichel were among the goalkeepers in awe of a young kid practising his saves in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mum Sarah-Jayne Tobin posted a video of her son developing his own training regime to get better while the country was put into lockdown on Monday, and Juan Mata and Ben Foster offered to train with him when the curfew is lifted.

United No 1 De Gea tweeted '"love it" and his contemporary Schmeichel said: "Nothing, not even an evil virus like the COVID-19 should stop a talented goalkeeper from working on getting better. Well done young man."

One day, if he wants, and when all this is over, I would like to practice my freeckicks with him on goal! What do you think? 🙌 https://t.co/Brl6omumf4 — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) March 23, 2020

De Gea's United team-mate Mata replied: "One day, if he wants, and when all this is over, I would like to practice my free-kicks with him on goal! What do you think?"

Watford stopper Foster tweeted: "What a legend!!!! I don't know how we're gonna be able to do it but I'm gonna have to put a training session on for ya!!!! Keep going mate I love it."