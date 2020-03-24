Harry Kane: Tottenham striker nearing return to first-team training

Harry Kane has not featured for Tottenham since New Year's Day

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is closing in on a return to first-team training and expects to be ready for action when the Premier League resumes.

The England captain has been out since rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring against Southampton on New Year's Day and underwent surgery in January.

With the Premier League suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, it remains unclear if, and when Spurs will get the opportunity to resume their attempts to secure a top-four finish.

"I'm good. From a rehab point of view and personal point of view, I'm doing really well," Kane told the club's website. "I'm at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season.

Kane pictured in training earlier this month

"Other than that, my family is well, and obviously everyone is thinking about coronavirus at the moment and it's a time to be together, to stay safe and hopefully everything will be alright."

"I'm not too far away, I'd normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks' time."

"I'm at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it's about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I'm in a good place."

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been helping out at Age Concern UK in Enfield during the coronavirus pandemic

There are no Tottenham games to prepare for in the foreseeable future - and so Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been putting his spare time to very good use.

The Portuguese manager worked alongside Age UK and Love Your DoorStep in Enfield, near Spurs' training ground, in preparing food parcels and other items for delivery to the more vulnerable members of the community.