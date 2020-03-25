Sheffield United's Chris Basham keen to continue 'best journey'

3:05 Sheffield United's Chris Basham says the team will be targeting a spot in Europe when the Premier League finally resumes Sheffield United's Chris Basham says the team will be targeting a spot in Europe when the Premier League finally resumes

Chris Basham is itching to get back playing football and continuing Sheffield United's extraordinary push for European qualification.

A first season back in the top flight since 2007 has defied all expectations for both Basham and his side who, just three years' ago, were still playing League One football.

But the 31-year-old insists that any discussion of reaching even greater heights would only be appropriate once the country's fight with coronavirus begins to ease.

"Obviously football does some crazy things but I'm absolutely buzzing to be fighting for Europe," Basham said.

"There's so much exciting football still to be played, we're trying to fight for a European spot, we want to go on the best journey we can with Sheffield United.

"Just having that feeling walking back out in front of fans and playing football in the Premier League again is something we are looking forward to.

"The season's on hold but there's a bigger scale of things going on.

"It's a worldwide thing and we can stay home and help out the NHS."

Basham and his Sheffield United team-mates are currently adjusting, much like the whole country, to new ways of working and an extended period of isolation.

Chris Wilder has led Sheffield United from League One to contenders for Europe

And though any prospect of returning even in late April appears to be unlikely, with specialist fitness plans and regular check-ups, players are continuing to be monitored from afar.

"We've got a bike and some weights and we've got to do our best to keep fit and send in what we're doing," Basham said.

"We're being monitored closely by the staff at Sheffield United but we're self-isolating ourselves away from the whole world.

"We're in groups so everyone knows we have to post on what we're doing, our heart rates, we've got to prove what we're doing and we'll take it from there really.

"All the lads are doing it, trying their best to stay fit and hopefully the season can get going sooner rather than later."