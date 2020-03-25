FIFA considers changing summer transfer window dates due to coronavirus pandemic

FIFA is considering changing the dates of this summer’s transfer window following the coronavirus pandemic.

World football's governing body is chairing a working group on the issue but has yet to reach a decision on whether to delay or extend the next window.

The men's transfer window in England and Scotland opens on June 10.

European football officials held talks on Tuesday and still hope to finish their domestic seasons by June 30.

Talks have also taken place over whether to change the rules in relation to player's contracts.

A FIFA spokesperson has told Sky Sports News: "On March 18 the Bureau of the FIFA Council decided to establish a FIFA-Confederations Working Group in response to COVID-19.

"This Working Group will assess the need for amendments or temporary dispensations to the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players' to protect contracts for both players and clubs and adjusting player registration periods.

"This work has already started and will be conducted in consultation with all key stakeholders, including confederations, member associations, clubs, leagues and players."