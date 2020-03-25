European football leagues still targeting June 30 finish after latest talks

Liverpool's Premier League title charge is on hold

European football's leagues and competitions remain hopeful of finishing the season by June 30, following an opening round of talks this week.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the mass postponement of fixtures, including Euro 2020, and UEFA has set up two working groups to assess the consequences.

The first conference call took place on Tuesday and included representatives from the European Club Association and the European Leagues, which includes the Premier League, EFL and SPFL.

Football bodies maintained their ambition, agreed last week, to complete all domestic and European club competitions by the end of June 30, "should the situation improve and resuming playing be appropriate and prudent enough."

Officials discussed adapting the existing football calendar to include the scheduling of more domestic league matches in midweek, and the remaining Champions League and Europa League matches on weekends, when it is safe to do so.

European leagues shared their own predicted scenarios, based on when the pandemic is expected to peak in their country.

Some countries, including Italy, are at a more advanced stage of the virus.

Talks between officials will continue on a regular basis, in some cases every week, but only after further consultation with public health authorities.

Professional football around the world has been suspended following the surge in global cases of coronavirus.

The Champions League Final, Europa League Final and Women's Champions League Final have been postponed until an unspecified future date.

A second UEFA working group to assess the economic, financial and regulatory impact of the coronavirus outbreak has yet to meet.