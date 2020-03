Rustu Recber: Ex-Turkey keeper has coronavirus and in 'critical moment'

Former Besiktas goalkeeper Rustu Recber is Turkey's most capped player

Former Turkey goalkeeper Rustu Recber is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and is currently in a "critical period", his wife has said.

"We have taken my husband Rustu to hospital with a COVID-19 diagnosis," Isil Recber said on Instagram on Saturday, adding that she and her two children had all tested negative.

"While everything was normal, we are still in shock by the sudden and rapidly developing symptoms."

Rustu, who is Turkey's most-capped player having made 120 international appearances, shone as they reached the semi-finals at the 2002 World Cup.

He is revered at Turkish giants Fenerbahce, where he played for more than a decade.

Rustu in action against England in 2003, alongside David Beckham

Rustu, 46, also had a short spell at Barcelona and retired from the sport in 2012, after a five-year stint with Besiktas.

"We convey our wishes for a speedy recovery to our former national team goalkeeper Rustu Recber who sported our jersey for many years; we wish for him to regain his health as soon as possible and hope to receive good news from him," Fenerbahce said on Twitter.

"Get well Rustu! We love you and we as Barcelona stand with you!" Barcelona wrote on Twitter in Turkish.

Isil Recber said her husband was isolated at the hospital and that they were not allowed to visit. "This is a critical period and very difficult. May God give a speedy recovery to all the patients, including my husband," she said.

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus increased by 16 to 108 on Saturday, as the number of confirmed cases rose by 1,704 to 7,402, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.