Championship fans pick their club's Player of the Season

Carlo van de Watering, @RedsReport_

Alex Mowatt, Midfielder - Mowatt has proven to be a consistent performer in a difficult season in a side full of young players and a change of manager. He is a leader that will run through walls for his team.

Bik Singh, Blues 4 all

Kristian Pedersen, Left-back - Pedersen started every league game this season and is Birmingham's most improved player. He is physically strong and a competitive powerhouse. We will do well to keep hold of him next season.

Mike Delap, BRFCS Podcast

Lewis Travis, Defensive midfielder - Travis has grown in influence enormously over the course of the season. He has added aggression, intelligence, street smarts and attacking influence to an already strong skill-set.

Sav Kyriacou, Beesotted Blog and Podcast

Rico Henry, Left-back - Henry finally got an injury-free run this season and has really shown his class. He has, speed, skill and overlapping runs with Said Benrahma. Pinpoint crosses. Plus quality defending has made him a class act.

Andrew Binning, The Exiled Robin

Nathan Baker, Centre-back - There are few standout players in a balanced squad but City's improved record when Baker plays gives him the vote. An old-school centre-half whose simple approach helps the whole defensive unit.

Tomas Taylor, Sport Addict Corner

Lee Tomlin, Striker - Tomlin's goals and assists have been vital to Cardiff this season and his creativity cannot be ignored. Quite simply, we didn't play as well without him in the side. And his recent injury coincided with a downturn in Cardiff's results.

Martin Adkins, @se7pod

Dillon Phillips, Goalkeeper - Phillips has been outstanding this season and without him we'd be bottom of the table. He has definitely won us more points than he has lost us.

Chris Parsons, Steve Bloomer's Washing podcast

Duane Holmes, Midfielder - It took a while for Holmes to score and assist in a difficult season for Derby overall but he is great to watch. He beats players in tight spaces and his end product is improving. A fan favourite.

Farrell Monk, Fuhamish Podcast

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Striker - Mitrovic has been the only Fulham player that has been consistently exceptional this season. Honourable mentions to Marek Rodak and Michael Hector, but without the striker's 23 goals, Fulham would be nowhere near battling for automatic promotion.

Richard Kosmala, Takes That Chance Podcast

Karlan Grant, Striker - With 16 goals and four assists so far this season, Grant has continued where he left off in the ill-fated Premier League campaign. A player who can play wide or central, he is still only 22-years-old and has lots room for improvement.

Bobbi Hadgraft, @bobbihadg

Jarrod Bowen, Winger - Despite leaving in January, Bowen was a key ingredient in Hull's gameplan. Still top scorer with 15 goals, his absence has been noticeable and without him the threat of relegation to League One now looms over us.

Sarah McCann, Ladies Who Leeds

Jack Harrison, Midfielder - Contributing five goals and providing seven assists, Harrison has been an integral player this season. His ability and work-rate has been pivotal in our quest for promotion to the Premier League.

Lewis Williams, We are Luton Town

Izzy Brown, Midfielder - After assisting six goals and scoring once in 22 appearances - only 15 of which have been starts - Brown's quality and experience have proven to be vital in Luton's fight to stay in the Championship this season.

Andy Roberts, Smoggy Scholars Podcast

Jonny Howson, Midfielder - Howson has been played in several positions this season and has been consistent wherever he has played. An outstanding contributor to a below-par team.

Ryan Loftus, Achtung! Millwall Podcast

Jed Wallace, Winger - Jed has been the driving force behind Millwall this season, shouldering the attacking burden in his most productive season for the Lions - scoring 10 goals and with nine assists.

Scott Eley, Munich and Madrid

Matty Cash, Right-back - Cash has been an absolute revelation since converting from a winger. Robust in the challenge, he leaps like a stag and is quality on the ball. He has great energy and wears his heart on his sleeve.

Jake Oates, From the Finney

Ben Pearson, Midfielder - Pearson has been our best player this season. Interceptions, tackles, driving forward with the ball and a range of passing I do not think he gets credit for. He is, without doubt, ready for the Premier League.

Clive Whittingham, Loft for Words

Ebere Eze, Attacking midfielder - The way Eze has matured and developed his all-round attacking and defensive game under Mark Warburton has been impressive - scoring 12 goals from midfield and getting almost as many assists. A joy to watch and a Premier League player in waiting.

Becka Ellen, @thetilehurstend

Rafael Cabral, Goalkeeper - With 10 clean sheets this season, Cabral has been vital to Reading's survival in the league. He has made some impressive saves regularly under pressure to ensure we have picked up points from games we were not expected to get anything from.

Ben Woodcock, The Wednesday Week Podcast

Morgan Fox, Left-back - Morgan was a fringe player just 18 months ago and came under heavy criticism from Wednesday fans. Since then he has transformed his performances and has become a key player this season. He is sorely missed when he does not play.

Ben Rowley, The YYY-Files

Sam Clucas, Midfielder - Clucas is Stoke's top goalscorer - grabbing double figures from midfield. He has been crucial playing from box-to-box and has been the only consistently-brilliant performer under both Nathan Jones and Michael O'Neill.

Steven Carroll, SOS Fanzine

Andre Ayew, Forward - Ayew was expected to move on last summer but ended up staying and excelling - scoring 14 goals and assisting five. His regular position has been wide right although he has on occasions played up front.

Shin, Apna Albion

Jake Livermore, Midfielder - Fans are singing Captain Fantastico, Captain Magnifico, Jake Livermore, Jake Livermore . He has been a totally different player under Slaven Bilic - giving it 100 per cent every game. He sets the tempo and leads with his all action display.

Adam Pendlebury, @PWUPodcast

Sam Morsy, Midfielder - Wigan's upturn in form is very much driven by our inspirational captain. He has lifted us in key moments and has chipped in with some important goals. He has always been solid but recently has taken it to a whole new level.