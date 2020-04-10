Alternative Premier League Team of the Season: Finishing XI

This week, we are looking at the best Alternative XIs of the Premier League season.

The final instalment is a side full of the most ruthless finishers, with players converting a higher percentage of chances than anyone else at their position.

As with each of these Alternative XIs, a 4-3-3 formation will be used and, for shot conversion, players must have scored at least three goals and had a suitable number of shots for their position.

Download the team of the season podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Defence

This season's most clinical defence also contains one of the division's best outright defenders. Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has found the net four times - a joint-high for Premier League defenders - from just 23 attempts at goal. He partners Brighton's Adam Webster at centre-back, whose three goals have come from just 14 shots this season.

Leicester's Ricardo Pereira and Chelsea's Marcos Alonso - who scored from each of his last three shots on target - then make the team at full-back. Perhaps surprisingly, no players from Newcastle - who have scored more goals via defenders than any other team this season - make the line-up.

Ben Foster is selected, being the only goalkeeper to register a shot on target in the Premier League this season.

Midfield

Only two players have a better shot conversion rate than Sadio Mane this season

In midfield, Dele Alli is first choice, converting an impressive 20 per cent of his chances - the most by any midfielder in these rankings. The Tottenham midfielder has eight goals from 40 attempts this season.

The next two midfielders both play for the joint-lowest scoring Premier League sides, in Norwich and Newcastle, making their returns even more valuable to their clubs.

Todd Cantwell hasn't scored since New Year's Day but was especially clinical over the first half of the season, while Jonjo Shelvey has five goals from just 10 shots on target this season.

Attack

Despite cooling down slightly in 2020, Leicester's Jamie Vardy has been the Premier League's best pure finisher this season, scoring one in every three of his chances - by far the Premier League's leading ratio and one of the top returns over the past several seasons.

Alongside Vardy comes Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool's Sadio Mane, in a lethal strike force combining for exactly 50 Premier League goals between them this season.

What it misses out on in creative output this side would surely compensate for with its predatory instincts in front of goal.