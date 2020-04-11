Gordon Taylor says PFA working closely with EFL players on wage deferrals amid coronavirus crisis

Chief executive Gordon Taylor told Sky Sports News PFA staff are liaising with the players at all the clubs to help in reaching agreements as soon as possible

Sky Sports News reported on Friday that Championship clubs had held individual conversations with the players' union to find a way forward which suits all parties.

A number of Championship clubs have already announced their plans, including league leaders Leeds, while three other clubs have already agreed wage deferrals with their players, with the remainder still negotiating.

Leeds United's players have volunteered to defer wages due to the crisis

Leagues One and Two are expected to implement a more centralised agreement but, due to the huge difference in wages earned between the highest and lowest Championship players, the EFL's top league needed a more individual approach.

Chief executive Taylor told Sky Sports News: "PFA staff are liaising with the players at all the clubs to help in reaching agreements as soon and efficiently and practical as possible, and once agreement is reached then the necessary documentation is drawn up."

Many Championship clubs will also resist the opportunity to furlough their players under the government's job retention scheme but may use it for non-playing staff.