Premier League clubs expecting return behind closed doors

Wembley could stage games behind closed doors in an attempt to finish the 2019/20 season

A growing number of Premier League clubs believe their games will be played behind closed doors if and when competitive action returns this season.

The Premier League's director of football, Richard Garlick along with the league's medical advisor Mark Gillett, are liaising with clubs on a regular basis on player welfare and what could realistically be expected of players if and when the season resumes.

Meanwhile, the FA is offering both Wembley and St George's Park as venues to finish the Premier League season, should the league make the request.

Reports had suggested both venues could be used as part of a 'Festival of Football' to accommodate the completion of the 2019/20 season.

The use of the venues, in particular St George's Park, would offer the ability to play a number of games on the same day and, having a 228-room hotel on site, a place for players and officials to stay in one place and mitigate travelling.

St George's Park is another possible venue for staging Premier League fixtures

The Premier League has been considering the possibility of playing games behind closed doors and the complex would be ideally placed geographically to accommodate such a decision.

More Premier League clubs are this week expected to announce agreements with players over wage deferrals and wage cuts.

Last week's Premier League shareholders video conference focused on the immediate concerns over financing of clubs in the Premier League, EFL and on down the footballing pyramid.

It is thought this Friday's meeting will spend more time discussing the various options for a return to playing Premier League matches.