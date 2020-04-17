The Big Premier League Quiz: Jamie Carragher vs Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

16:10 Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain takes on Jamie Carragher in the latest Premier League Big Quiz Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain takes on Jamie Carragher in the latest Premier League Big Quiz

The Big Premier League Quiz is back as Jamie Carragher goes head-to-head with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on all things Arsenal and Liverpool.

It's the second week in a row that Sky Sports pundit Carragher has tested his top-flight knowledge - taking on Gary Neville in last week's inaugural Big Premier League Quiz - with Liverpool midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain his next opponent.

Martin Tyler once again plays quizmaster as the pair battle it out with their knowledge of Liverpool and Oxlade-Chamberlain's former club, Arsenal.

But who knows more about these two great Premier League clubs to take the victory? And how did you fare playing along at home?

Click or tap play on the video above to see Carragher and Oxlade-Chamberlain battle it out...