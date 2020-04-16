Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher pick their World XI... but with a twist

Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard pick their World XI... with a twist

Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher were asked to pick their world XIs on Thursday's The Football Show... but with a twist.

None of the XI can have played together for club or country, meaning both former Liverpool players had to take longer to decide who was making their dream team.

Steven Gerrard's World XI

Oblak; Cafu, Kompany, Koulibaly, Robertson; Kroos, Keane; Messi, Del Piero, Mbappe; Drogba

"Jamie sent me the challenge and it took me more than a couple of hours - I was stewing on it for a couple of nights! I had Roberto Carlos, Baresi in there but Carra kept telling me I was wrong! I got there in the end and I'm pretty pleased with the team I've picked.

"Roy Keane was a cert to be in there. He was someone I was a big fan of, growing up and I studied his game a lot. I enjoyed a lot of battles with him - he was a top player - I don't think you appreciated how good he was until you were up against him - seeing how fit and strong he was as a box-to-box midfielder.

Both Carragher and Gerrard could not leave Roy Keane out

"I think you can tell by my team I'm a bit younger than Carra! I've gone for a few more that are still playing now. I tried to get Phillip Lahm in from Bayern Munich, Zinedine Zidane in... but I wanted to front-load and try to get more goals!

"I remember watching Italian footy and seeing Alessandro Del Piero whipping in free-kicks. What a player he was.

"When you have a go at this challenge, you'll realise how difficult it is!"

Jamie Carragher's World XI

Southall; Lahm, Baresi, Kompany, Roberto Carlos; Gerrard, Keane, Nedved; Messi, Drogba, Mbappe

"There were four or five players that had to be in my team. Franco Baresi went straight in, Stevie (Gerrard) went straight in, Lionel Messi went in and so did Neville Southall so I had those four and worked around it.

"We've all played in games as players where you almost feel like there's no hope of getting a goal or going on to win. When you had Stevie in your team, your always had belief that something could happen or change in a game. Stevie helped so many other players and individuals, too. Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres; three world-class forwards and they all loved playing with him.

"Lothar Matthaus was in at one stage, I couldn't quite get Arjen Robben in and I had Zidane in at one stage, too. There was a lot of chopping and changing but I've got there, starting with those four - and putting a few other legends around them!

Gerrard: Which players made me fall in love with football?

Steven Gerrard idolised Gary Lineker as a youngster

Jamie Redknapp also posed the question his former team-mate... which players made him fall in love with the game?

"From an international point of view, it was always Gary Lineker, who scored all the goals and made you jump off your couch.

"Obviously Gazza - probably the best English footballer of all time. Ian Rush and John Barnes are my two Liverpool ones - but I would have liked to have had Robbie Fowler in there and Jamie himself from my younger days; he looked after me when I was an apprentice.

"I'd watched Jamie for many years - the technique, how you lived off the pitch. Paul Ince was also a big hero of mine. I'm not sure if I should say this but I had you two in my sights! My dream was to be the No 1 midfielder for Liverpool."

'Owen and Torres got the best out of me'

Steven Gerrard enjoyed playing with Fernando Torres

Gerrard was also asked which attacking players at Liverpool he felt he had the best spark with on the pitch.

"It would be out of Michael Owen and Fernando Torres.

"I played with Michael when I was quite young; I would have liked to have played with him a bit further on in our careers when we were both on the same page but I always knew Michael was on the same page, the same wavelength. I didn't have to look where to cross the ball, to see where he was running.

"I had that same connection with Torres when I moved further up and played more of an advanced role as a No. 10. My role with Suarez was different - I was deeper and I think Suarez had other talents around him like Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge, who were capable of creating. There was less onus on me to create so I'd say Owen and Torres got the best out of me as a No. 8."