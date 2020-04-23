Philippe Coutinho to Chelsea: Why risk Mason Mount's development?

1:40 Speaking on The Football Show, Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville highlight the footballing and financial reasons that cast doubt over Philippe Coutinho’s proposed move to Chelsea Speaking on The Football Show, Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville highlight the footballing and financial reasons that cast doubt over Philippe Coutinho’s proposed move to Chelsea

Jamie Redknapp has warned Mason Mount's development could be impeded were Chelsea to sign Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona have reportedly offered Chelsea the chance to sign the Brazil international when the transfer window re-opens for a fee in excess of £70m.

But Redknapp has expressed his doubts over the potential deal, claiming it would see the Blues move in a different direction to the one Frank Lampard has been steering in since he took charge at Stamford Bridge.

"I don't see this as a goer, it's an awful lot of money," Redknapp told The Football Show. "Coutinho is a super-talented player but he doesn't get enough goals.

"Chelsea have Mason Mount there and a lot of trust has been given to the young players who are coming through at Stamford Bridge. The way Chelsea have been going for the last year or so, I just don't see them going to spend £79m on a player.

Mason Mount has featured in all 29 of Chelsea's Premier League games this season, scoring six goals

"Coutinho is talented, but why would you want to risk preventing someone like Mount, who is going to be a top-class player, having the opportunities himself?"

Nev's worries over transfers and pay

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville joined Redknapp on The Football Show and said a move for Coutinho could prove to be "illogical" given Chelsea are in discussions with players over a pay deferral or reduction during the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: "It's like a parallel universe. A story has been breaking every three days, that [Chelsea captain] Cesar Azpilicueta has been in talks with the Chelsea board about a reported 10-15 per cent pay cut.

Chelsea's players are in talks about taking a 10 per cent pay cut as part of their response to the coronavirus crisis

"That might be fabrication, but I doubt it because we've heard it far too often. So, to hear in the next breath, as a Chelsea player looking at a 10-15 per cent wage deferral or reduction, that they are looking to buy Coutinho for £70-odd million, you'd be like 'well, which one is it?'

"If I was a player in a dressing room now, I would look at a referral that could turn into a pay cut at a certain point in time. But, if the club increase their budget or sign a player for £75m I'd be saying, 'you have to pay our money first'.

"You cannot go and sign a player for £75m and tell your players you cannot pay them, it's just illogical."