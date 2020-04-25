Liverpool's Harvey Elliott says he wants to be like Steven Gerrard at Anfield

Harvey Elliott says he aims to be like former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, and he wants to win the Premier League and Champions League at Anfield.

Elliott joined the club he supported as a boy after moving from Fulham in 2019, where he became the youngest Premier League player at 16 years and 30 days by coming on as a late substitute in May of the same year.

The 17-year-old has since become the youngest Liverpool player to start a senior match and has made a number of appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

Elliott says it's a dream come true to play for his childhood club and he has long term aims to reach the heights of Gerrard in a Liverpool shirt.

Elliott told Liverpool's club website: "I strive to be like Steven Gerrard, to be as big of a legend here as him. I want to win the Premier League and the Champions League with this amazing club.

"For me, that's what I strive towards and I want to help the club in every way possible to accomplish these things."

Elliott made his Premier League debut for Liverpool after coming off the bench to replace Mohamed Salah in a 2-0 victory against Sheffield United - and the teenager says the Egypt international has had a great impact on his development at the club.

Mohamed Salah has had a huge impact on Elliott's development at Liverpool

He said: "For myself, looking at him in my position, I idolise him a lot. To be going up against him in training, I learn a lot of things from him.

"Even in the gym as well - he is telling me to do a higher weight, he is telling me to push myself even more, so to have him in the club and around us young players, he is a really big influence. It's a dream come true."