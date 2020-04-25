Coronavirus: Moise Kean condemned by Everton after apparent breach of guidelines

Everton say they are "appalled" by the behaviour of Moise Kean after the forward allegedly breached the coronavirus government guidelines.

The country remains in lockdown due to the pandemic but private social media posts appeared to show Kean attending a party.

A statement read: "Everton Football Club was appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis.

"The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable.

"Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the government guidelines - including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home - through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players.

Moise Kean scored his only goal of the season in January's 2-2 draw with Newcastle

"The amazing people in the NHS deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them."

Kean, a 20-year-old Italy international, joined Everton from Juventus on a five-year deal last summer.

However, he has yet to make a major impact at Goodison Park, with just one goal in 26 appearances prior to the suspension of the season in March.