Coronavirus: Arsenal squad to have limited training ground access

Arsenal's players will be allowed to train individually at the club's London Colney training centre from next week

Arsenal's players will be allowed to return to their London Colney training ground next week, but will continue to train individually in accordance with government health guidelines.

Access for Mikel Arteta's players will be limited, carefully managed, and social distancing will be maintained at all times.

Squad members will travel alone, do their individual workout, and return home afterwards. All buildings at the Colney centre will remain closed.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus last month, but has now recovered

Arsenal's players have been partaking in training sessions from home as a result of the disruption caused by coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the club contacted its first-team players to remind them of their responsibilities during the lockdown, after David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka all broke social distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, Arteta, the majority of the Gunners' first-team squad, and core coaching staff members have all agreed to 12.5 per cent pay cuts.

Uncertainty remains over the Premier League's resumption this season, with top-flight football currently indefinitely suspended.