Coronavirus: Arsenal players break lockdown rules

Alexandre Lacazette and David Luiz are among four Arsenal players who have broken coronavirus lockdown rules

Arsenal players David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka have been spoken to by the club for breaking lockdown rules.

The club have confirmed to Sky Sports they have contacted the players after pictures and videos emerged of them breaking government guidelines put in place to safeguard against the coronavirus outbreak.

Pepe was filmed playing football with friends in North London, Xhaka and Luiz met up at a park in Southgate and Lacazette was photographed talking to a car valeter on his driveway.

Tottenham players Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko recently apologised after posting videos of themselves training together on Instagram.

Spurs also hit the headlines after boss Jose Mourinho was pictured holding a one-on-one training session in north London with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Mourinho was forced to admit his mistake, saying his "actions were not in line with government protocol".