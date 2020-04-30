Leroy Sane: Bayern Munich still intent on signing Man City winger

Leroy Sane has not played a game for Manchester City since August 2019

Bayern Munich remain determined to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City this summer despite the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Sky Germany.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told a German newspaper on Sunday the Bundesliga leaders want to sign two top talents in the next transfer window, including a Germany international.

It had been speculated in the media recently Bayern wanted to wait and see how Sane returned after a cruciate ligament injury before deciding whether to renew their efforts from last summer.

Sane joined City for £45m from Schalke in 2016

But, according to Sky in Germany, this is not the case - and the club have kept up their interest despite choosing not to move for him during the January window.

Bayern want to pay around £52m to £60m (€60m-€70m), according to Sky in Germany. Last summer he was valued closer to £87m (€100m).

The German club wanted to sign him last summer but he suffered that serious knee injury in the Community Shield game against Liverpool and has not played again for City all season.

Salihamidzic told Der Welt: "We want to strengthen ourselves with a top talent from Europe and also bring an international star to Munich, who enhances the quality of our team and helps the team to offer our spectators strong and attractive football."