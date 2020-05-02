Megan Rapinoe says USA Women will continue their fight for equal pay

Co-captain Megan Rapinoe has vowed to continue the fight after the USA women's soccer team's claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court in America.

A judge in California threw out players' claims they were underpaid in comparison with the men's national team but allowed complaints of unfair medical, travel and training to proceed to trial.

The 34-year-old Rapinoe, who won the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball at the 2019 Women's World Cup, has been a leading voice in the fight against US Soccer.

And following the ruling, the two-time World Cup winner, tweeted: "We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY."

Star USA forward Alex Morgan posted: "Although disappointing to hear this news, this will not discourage us in our fight for equality."

We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) May 2, 2020

Players had been seeking $66m in damages under the Equal Pay Act, claiming they have been subject to ongoing institutionalised gender discrimination, including unequal pay, despite having the same job responsibilities as the men's national players.

"The WNT (Women's National Team) has been paid more on both a cumulative and an average per-game basis than the MNT (Men's National Team) over the class period," the court said in its summary judgement.

Although disappointing to hear this news, this will not discourage us in our fight for equality. https://t.co/s1VWfF2IG0 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 2, 2020

Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players, said that they plan to appeal the decision.

USA Women beat the Netherlands to claim a fourth World Cup title last summer making them the most successful side in history.

The judge, however, ruled that players' claims they do not receive equal treatment as the men when it comes to travel, training, housing and other areas could proceed.

USA Women have seen their claim dismissed in court

The trial date is set for June 16.

Levinson said: "We are shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay.

"We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender.

"We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change; we know that it takes bravery and courage and perseverance to stand up to them.

"We will appeal and press on. Words cannot express our gratitude to all who support us."