USA Women's claims for equal pay dismissed by court

USA Women have seen their claim dismissed in court

The USA women's national soccer team's claims for equal pay have been dismissed by a court in America.

A judge in California threw out players' claims that they were underpaid in comparison with the men's national team but allowed complaints of unfair medical, travel and training to proceed to trial.

Players had been seeking $66m in damages under the Equal Pay Act, claiming that hey have been subject to ongoing institutionalised gender discrimination, including unequal pay, despite having the same job responsibilities as the men's national players.

"The WNT (Women's National Team) has been paid more on both a cumulative and an average per-game basis than the MNT (Men's National Team) over the class period," the court said in its summary judgement.

Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players, said that they plan to appeal the decision.

USA Women beat the Netherlands to claim a fourth World Cup title last summer making them the most successful side in history.

The judge, however, ruled that players' claims they do not receive equal treatment as the men when it comes to travel, training, housing and other areas could proceed.

The trial date is set for June 16.