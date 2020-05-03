The latest #CarraChallenge XI - Champions League winners

Take on the latest #CarraChallenge...

Jamie Carragher has set his latest #CarraChallenge - pick an XI, but with a few crucial rules...

Carra wants you to choose 11 players, plus one sub and a manager, consisting only of Champions League winners (since its birth in 1992/92) but with only one representative from each winning club and any nationality once.

The 13 winners of the Champions League are: Marseille, AC Milan, Ajax, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Man Utd, Bayern Munich, Porto, Liverpool, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea.

🚨New #CarraChallenge for #SkyFootball Show🚨



13 clubs have won CL since 92/93

🏆 ⚽️

Pick ultimate XI + sub & manager.



BUT using each winner & any nationality ONLY once.

Players MUST have won CL with that club.

But CAN have played for more than 1 winner.

🤔 pic.twitter.com/aMX0TEaxFC — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 3, 2020

Carra's pick is a star-studded collection, including Sir Alex Ferguson as his manager, going for a diamond midfield with Didier Deschamps deep and Kaka at the top, behind both Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto'o.

Carra's team

Petr Cech (Chelsea and Czech Republic);

Moreno Torricelli (Juventus and Italy), Jurgen Kohler (Dortmund and Germany), Fernando Hierro (Real Madrid and Spain), David Alaba (Bayern Munich and Austria);

Steven Gerrard (Liverpool and England), Didier Deschamps (Marseille and France), Clarence Seedorf (Ajax and Netherlands), Kaka (AC Milan and Brazil);

Samuel Eto'o (Inter Milan and Cameroon), Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina)

Sub: Deco (Porto and Portugal)

