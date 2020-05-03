Manchester United's Marcus Rashford can match Kylian Mbappe, says Matteo Darmian

Kylian Mbappe (left) and Marcus Rashford are two of Europe's most exciting young players

Marcus Rashford has the potential to compete with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe for the Ballon d'Or in the near future, according to former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian.

The 22-year-old is one of the success stories of the Red Devils' academy and has flourished into one of the Premier League's best forwards ever since bursting onto the scene in 2016.

Darmian, at United between 2015 and 2019, recalls how impressive the youngster was in his first training session at the club's Carrington base and predicts his former team-mate can reach the levels of World Cup winner Mbappe.

"I still remember Marcus Rashford's first session with the senior squad like it was yesterday," he told The Guardian. "I immediately thought: 'Wow, this is an incredible player'.

"He did so many impressive things for a player of his age and the way he improved in every detail really impressed me. If he continues to work the way he has done so far he can be a Ballon d'Or winner. I'm convinced of this.

Darmian made 92 appearances for Manchester United between 2015 and 2019

"He impressed me the most of all the players at United and he's very young and can still improve. For me he can reach the level of Kylian Mbappe and compete for the Ballon d'Or for years to come."

The 30-year-old left Old Trafford last summer and signed a four-year deal with Serie A side Parma, returning to his native Italy four years after departing for England, although he has plenty of sweet memories of his time in the Premier League.

Darmian was relegated to the bench ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the reins in December 2019 but despite the lack of playing time he only has praise for the United boss and has backed him to steer the club back to glory days.

Darmian left Manchester United to sign for Parma in August 2019

"I can only speak well about Solksjær, believe me," Darmian says. "I would give him a long-term contract.

"He's a very prepared coach and Manchester United has started this project, this journey, with many young players, many British players and they will continue with this project. Because of the person I got to know, I hope Solskjær has success at the club.

"I remember my first game for United being an incredible emotion. I felt like a child. Old Trafford is something fantastic, there's a reason that it's called the theatre of dreams.

"My debut was perfect because we beat Tottenham at home and I heard the fans screaming my name: a wonderful feeling. I felt a lot of pride but also the responsibility to play for one of the best clubs in the world."