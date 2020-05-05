Watch ePL Invitational LIVE! West Ham vs Tottenham, Newcastle vs Man Utd and more

Watch the second week of the ePL Invitational live and free on Sky Sports right here - with celebrities and players going head to head.

As the second week of the tournament kicks off, there's a London derby with YouTuber Spencer Owen taking on England U21 Ryan Sessegnon as West Ham and Spurs go head to head.

Here's the line-up for the rest of the day:

4pm: Burnley (Charlie Taylor, player) vs Arsenal (Michael Ward, celebrity)

5pm: Newcastle (Rolando Aarons, player) vs Manchester United (Jofra Archer, celebrity)

6pm: Leicester (James Maddison, player) vs Bournemouth (Callum Wilson, player)

The ePL Invitational runs from Tuesday to Saturday this week, with the four winners from round one on Tuesday joining the last-16 on Wednesday and Thursday, before the quarter-finals are held on Friday - and the last four will be whittled down to just one winner from 5pm on Saturday.

Watch live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League or by the Sky Sports YouTube channel by clicking play above.