ePL tournament preview: Phil Foden, Billy Gilmour, Tony Bellew and Jofra Archer
Watch throughout the week on Premier League website, app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels; Sky Sports YouTube and Twitch channels as well on the Football Daily YouTube channel
Last Updated: 04/05/20 2:25pm
It's back! After the success of last month's ePL Invitational, a new group pf Premier League footballers and special guests will be putting their FIFA 20 skills to the test.
A thrilling first instalment of the competition saw Wolves' Diogo Jota crowned the winner, beating Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in a dramatic final courtesy of a golden goal.
Premier League clubs will once again be represented by a host of familiar faces going head to head in a knockout competition on PlayStation 4, with all players rated 85 for fairness.
Among the players taking part next week are Phil Foden (Manchester City), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), James Maddison (Leicester City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham) and Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).
Esports - what is it?
Basically, it's competitive gaming played via video games in front of a watching audience. It's professional, competitive, computer gaming – a digital sport for a digital age. This type of gaming involved playing FIFA 20, made by EA Sports. It's the leading football video game with millions of people playing, watching and competing worldwide.
Matches will be streamed live four times per day from 3pm on Tuesday, ahead of the semi-final and final from 5pm on Saturday May 9.
Jota, who scored 19 goals in four games on his way to winning the last ePL Invitational, said: "I think it is a good tournament for everyone, with good causes involved and also the fans getting involved. At this time, we need to find ways to help communities and also try to keep the fans entertained, giving them something to watch while they are at home.
"It was good for us players to get some competition as well - I think I was more nervous playing FIFA than when I play real football! Of course, being the champion made it even better."
Alexander-Arnold said: "It's good that these kinds of events are going on so people can tune in and feel like a part of something together, and feel like a part of their team. The main thing is that people are staying safe and staying at home."
How to watch?
Fans can watch all the action throughout the week on the Premier League website, app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels; Sky Sports YouTube and Twitch channels as well on the Football Daily YouTube channel. Sky's coverage will be hosted by Saturday Social's Adam Smith and Joe Thomlinson who will be joined by influencer Harry Pinero.
The prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the NHS and distributing them where they are needed most. The tournament will also continue to urge everyone to follow official advice by staying home and saving lives.
Who is taking part?
- Arsenal - TBC
- Aston Villa - Keinan Davis
- Brighton - Aaron Connolly
- Bournemouth - Callum Wilson
- Burnley - Charlie Taylor
- Chelsea - Billy Gilmour
- Crystal Palace - TBC
- Everton - Tony Bellew (Boxer)
- Leicester - James Maddison
- Liverpool - Jose Enrique (Ex-player)
- Manchester City - Phil Foden
- Manchester United - Jofra Archer (Cricketer)
- Newcastle - Rolando Aarons
- Norwich - Max Aarons
- Sheffield United - John Egan
- Southampton - Michael Obafemi
- Tottenham - Ryan Sessegnon
- Watford - Andre Gray
- West Ham - Spencer Owen (Celebrity)
- Wolves - Morgan Gibbs-White
The draw
The tournament format remains the same, with eight clubs involved on Tuesday in the first round battling it out to join the remaining 12 who received a bye to the last 16.
The last 16 will be played over two days on Wednesday and Thursday, before four quarter-finals on Friday.
On Saturday, the finals day will include both semis and the grand final from 5pm.
Round 1 (Tuesday May 5)
- Spencer Owen (WHU) vs Ryan Sessegnon (TOT) - 3pm
- Charlie Taylor (BUR) vs Arsenal - 4pm
- Rolando Aarons (NEW)vs Jofra Archer (MUN) - 5pm
- James Maddison (LEI) vs Callum Wilson (BOU) - 6pm
Round 2 (Wednesday May 6)
- Jose Enrique (LIV) vs Keinan Davis (AVL) - 3pm
- Morgan Gibbs-White (WOL) vs Aaron Connolly (BHA) - 4pm
- Tony Bellew (EVE) vs Michael Obafemi (SOU) - 5pm
- Billy Gilmour (CHE) vs Andre Gray (WAT) - 6pm
Round 2 (Thursday May 7)
- Max Aarons (NOR) vs West Ham/Spurs - TBC
- John Egan (SHU) vs Newcastle/Man Utd - TBC
- Phil Foden (MCI) vs Burnley/Arsenal - TBC
- Crystal Palace vs Leicester/Bournemouth - TBC
The odds…
In the absence of fluttering opportunities on the real thing, Sky Bet have offered up a market on the tournament again. Diogo Jota, the 16/1 outsider, was victorious in the first tournament, and here are your odds for the second billing...
- Spencer Owen (WHU) - 4/1
- Phil Foden (MCI) - 8/1
- Max Aarons (NOR) - 10/1
- Crystal Palace - 12/1
- Ryan Sessegnon (TOT) - 12/1
- Andre Gray (WAT) - 12/1
- Morgan Gibbs-White (WOL) - 12/1
- Arsenal - 14/1
- Aaron Connolly (BRI) - 14/1
- James Maddison (LEI) - 14/1
- Rolando Aarons (NEW) - 14/1
- Michael Obafemi (SOU) - 14/1
- Billy Gilmour (CHE) - 16/1
- Keinan Davis (AVL) - 20/1
- Charlie Taylor (BUR) - 20/1
- Jose Enrique (LIV) - 20/1
- Jofra Archer (MUN) - 20/1
- John Egan (SHU) - 20/1
- Callum Wilson (BOU) - 25/1
- Tony Bellew (EVE) - 33/1