ePL tournament preview: Phil Foden, Billy Gilmour, Tony Bellew and Jofra Archer

The ePL invitational is back this week!

It's back! After the success of last month's ePL Invitational, a new group pf Premier League footballers and special guests will be putting their FIFA 20 skills to the test.

A thrilling first instalment of the competition saw Wolves' Diogo Jota crowned the winner, beating Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in a dramatic final courtesy of a golden goal.

Premier League clubs will once again be represented by a host of familiar faces going head to head in a knockout competition on PlayStation 4, with all players rated 85 for fairness.

Among the players taking part next week are Phil Foden (Manchester City), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), James Maddison (Leicester City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham) and Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).

Esports - what is it? Basically, it's competitive gaming played via video games in front of a watching audience. It's professional, competitive, computer gaming – a digital sport for a digital age. This type of gaming involved playing FIFA 20, made by EA Sports. It's the leading football video game with millions of people playing, watching and competing worldwide.

Matches will be streamed live four times per day from 3pm on Tuesday, ahead of the semi-final and final from 5pm on Saturday May 9.

Jota, who scored 19 goals in four games on his way to winning the last ePL Invitational, said: "I think it is a good tournament for everyone, with good causes involved and also the fans getting involved. At this time, we need to find ways to help communities and also try to keep the fans entertained, giving them something to watch while they are at home.

"It was good for us players to get some competition as well - I think I was more nervous playing FIFA than when I play real football! Of course, being the champion made it even better."

Alexander-Arnold said: "It's good that these kinds of events are going on so people can tune in and feel like a part of something together, and feel like a part of their team. The main thing is that people are staying safe and staying at home."

How to watch?

Fans can watch all the action throughout the week on the Premier League website, app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels; Sky Sports YouTube and Twitch channels as well on the Football Daily YouTube channel. Sky's coverage will be hosted by Saturday Social's Adam Smith and Joe Thomlinson who will be joined by influencer Harry Pinero.

The prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the NHS and distributing them where they are needed most. The tournament will also continue to urge everyone to follow official advice by staying home and saving lives.

Who is taking part?

Arsenal - TBC

- TBC Aston Villa - Keinan Davis

- Keinan Davis Brighton - Aaron Connolly

- Aaron Connolly Bournemouth - Callum Wilson

- Callum Wilson Burnley - Charlie Taylor

- Charlie Taylor Chelsea - Billy Gilmour

- Billy Gilmour Crystal Palace - TBC

- TBC Everton - Tony Bellew (Boxer)

- Tony Bellew (Boxer) Leicester - James Maddison

- James Maddison Liverpool - Jose Enrique (Ex-player)

- Jose Enrique (Ex-player) Manchester City - Phil Foden

- Phil Foden Manchester United - Jofra Archer (Cricketer)

- Jofra Archer (Cricketer) Newcastle - Rolando Aarons

- Rolando Aarons Norwich - Max Aarons

- Max Aarons Sheffield United - John Egan

- John Egan Southampton - Michael Obafemi

- Michael Obafemi Tottenham - Ryan Sessegnon

- Ryan Sessegnon Watford - Andre Gray

- Andre Gray West Ham - Spencer Owen (Celebrity)

- Spencer Owen (Celebrity) Wolves - Morgan Gibbs-White

The draw

The tournament format remains the same, with eight clubs involved on Tuesday in the first round battling it out to join the remaining 12 who received a bye to the last 16.

The last 16 will be played over two days on Wednesday and Thursday, before four quarter-finals on Friday.

On Saturday, the finals day will include both semis and the grand final from 5pm.

Round 1 (Tuesday May 5)

Spencer Owen (WHU) vs Ryan Sessegnon (TOT) - 3pm

Charlie Taylor (BUR) vs Arsenal - 4pm

Rolando Aarons (NEW)vs Jofra Archer (MUN) - 5pm

James Maddison (LEI) vs Callum Wilson (BOU) - 6pm

Round 2 (Wednesday May 6)

Jose Enrique (LIV) vs Keinan Davis (AVL) - 3pm

Morgan Gibbs-White (WOL) vs Aaron Connolly (BHA) - 4pm

Tony Bellew (EVE) vs Michael Obafemi (SOU) - 5pm

Billy Gilmour (CHE) vs Andre Gray (WAT) - 6pm

Round 2 (Thursday May 7)

Max Aarons (NOR) vs West Ham/Spurs - TBC

John Egan (SHU) vs Newcastle/Man Utd - TBC

Phil Foden (MCI) vs Burnley/Arsenal - TBC

Crystal Palace vs Leicester/Bournemouth - TBC

Phil Foden is among the favourites for the crown

