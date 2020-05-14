Milot Rashica: Aston Villa, Brighton, West Ham & Wolves chase forward as Liverpool interest cools

Liverpool had been keen on Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica

Four Premier League clubs are chasing Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica after Liverpool cooled their interest in the Kosovo forward.

Aston Villa, Brighton, West Ham and Wolves are all said to be keen on the 23-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Premier League-leaders were also admirers of Rashica earlier in the year but they signed Takumi Minamino - a player of similar profile - from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

Rashica, who has scored seven goals in 20 Bundesliga games this season, is also of interest to top German clubs Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

He is considered one of Kosovo's brightest talents, with 25 caps and four goals, and played against England in the recent European Qualifier in Pristina.

Rashica came through the youth ranks at FC Vushtrria before joining Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands as an 18-year-old.